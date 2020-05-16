Democrats launch probe of Trump's firing of State Department watchdog
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () Democrats in Congress on Saturday launched an investigation into President Donald Trump's move to oust the State Department's internal watchdog, accusing the president of escalating his fight against any oversight of his administration.
