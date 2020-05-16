Of course Matt Damon is spending lockdown in Dublin. Ireland is the perfect celebrity hiding place
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () In one of the stranger tales to emerge from the ongoing pandemic, Hollywood heartthrob Matt Damon is living out lockdown in Dalkey, a coastal suburb south of Dublin city. Apparently Damon was filming his latest film in Ireland when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that the country was effectively shutting down. It might sound dreadful to be trapped so far away from home during such a terrifying time but hold your tears on Damon’s behalf:...