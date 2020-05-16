Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Of course Matt Damon is spending lockdown in Dublin. Ireland is the perfect celebrity hiding place

WorldNews Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Of course Matt Damon is spending lockdown in Dublin. Ireland is the perfect celebrity hiding placeIn one of the stranger tales to emerge from the ongoing pandemic, Hollywood heartthrob Matt Damon is living out lockdown in Dalkey, a coastal suburb south of Dublin city. Apparently Damon was filming his latest film in Ireland when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that the country was effectively shutting down. It might sound dreadful to be trapped so far away from home during such a terrifying time but hold your tears on Damon’s behalf:...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Cambridge Native Matt Damon In Lockdown With Family In Ireland

Cambridge Native Matt Damon In Lockdown With Family In Ireland 00:28

 WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Matt Damon Finds Home In Ireland [Video]

Matt Damon Finds Home In Ireland

The actor has been in lockdown with his family in Dalkey, a seaside resort of South Dublin, since March after filming in Ireland for the movie 'The Last Duel', directed by Ridley Scott.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:28Published
Luck of the Irish: Matt Damon loves being stranded in Ireland and calls it a 'fairytale' [Video]

Luck of the Irish: Matt Damon loves being stranded in Ireland and calls it a 'fairytale'

Luck of the Irish: Matt Damon loves being stranded in Ireland and calls it a 'fairytale' The actor has been in lockdown with his family in Dalkey, a seaside resort of South Dublin, since March after..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Matt Damon describes 'fairy tale' lockdown life in Ireland

LONDON (AP) — Matt Damon has described living in Ireland during the country’s coronavirus lockdown as like being in a “fairy tale” during a surprise...
SeattlePI.com

Matt Damon describes 'fairy tale' lockdown life in Ireland

Matt Damon has described living in Ireland during the country's coronavirus lockdown as like being in a "fairy tale" during a surprise radio interview
Newsday


Tweets about this