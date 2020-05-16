Global  

A rare blue bee scientists thought might have become extinct has been rediscovered in Florida

Saturday, 16 May 2020
A rare blue bee scientists thought might have become extinct has been rediscovered in Florida(CNN)An extremely rare blue bee that was last seen four years ago has been rediscovered by a researcher at the Florida Museum of Natural History. The metallic navy insect, a blue calamintha bee, had only been previously found in four areas "totaling just 16 square miles of pine scrub habitat at Central Florida's Lake Wales Ridge," the Florida Museum said in a news release. The discovery marks an incredible breakthrough as scientists race to learn more about the blue bee, which is currently listed by Florida's State Wildlife Action Plan as a species of conservation need. "I was open to the possibility that we may not find the bee at all so...
Credit: Pelmorex Media - Published
News video: Rare blue bee has been rediscovered in Florida

Rare blue bee has been rediscovered in Florida 00:54

 This species was first discovered in 2011 and has not been spotted since 2016.

