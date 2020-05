Recent related videos from verified sources Eerie silence across stadiums on Bundesliga restart



The Bundesliga restarts after a two-month suspension to the sound of silence with matches being played behind closed doors. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:42 Published 14 hours ago Borussia Dortmund v Schalke: Match Preview



Here is a look at all of the key statistics ahead of Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga Derby against Schalke on Saturday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bundesliga restarts without fans Germany gave soccer-starved fans reason to be cheerful on Saturday with the Bundesliga's return to action behind closed doors, on a day in which Borussia...

Japan Today 7 hours ago



Arsenal fans go nuts as Achraf Hakimi stars for Borussia Dortmund The full-back was in impressive form as Dortmund beat their rivals Shcalke upon the Bundesliga's return to action

Football.london 12 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this