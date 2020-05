Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Phyllis George, who achieved one level of fame as Miss America 1971 and another four years later when CBS hired her as a member of the otherwise all-male cast of “The NFL Today,” died Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky. She was 70. Her family said the cause was polycythemia vera, a rare blood cancer that had […] 👓 View full article