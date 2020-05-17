J.C. Penney has need for speed in bankruptcy, lawyer says
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () J.C. Penney Co Inc needs to exit bankruptcy proceedings in just a matter of months to survive the unprecedented financial strain of prolonged store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lawyer for the iconic U.S. department store chain said during a court hearing on Saturday.
