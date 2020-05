Recent related videos from verified sources UFC fighter Joanne Calderwood keen on idea of title tilt on ‘fight island’



Joanne Calderwood relishes the idea of her historic UFC title tilt against flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko taking place on Dana White’s mystery ‘fight island’. Calderwood is set to become.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 3 weeks ago UFC to Return May 9 in Florida



UFC to Return May 9 in Florida The UFC plans to hold three events within an eight-day period in Florida, Dana White told ESPN on Friday. Dana White, via ESPN UFC 249 will take place on May 9,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Walt Harris loses 1st UFC fight since stepdaughter's death Walt Harris lost his first UFC fight since the death of his stepdaughter

FOX Sports 2 hours ago



UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals surprising picks Kyle Marley just locked in picks for Harris vs. Overeem and every fight on the May 16 UFC Fight Night card.

CBS Sports 3 days ago



