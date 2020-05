You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Walt Harris loses 1st UFC fight since stepdaughter’s death JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Walt Harris lost his first UFC fight since the death of his stepdaughter. Alistair Overeem stopped Harris in the second round of...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago Also reported by • ESPN

Overeem stops Harris by second-round TKO Alistair Overeem overcame early trouble and rallied to stop Walt Harris in the second round Saturday night in the UFC Fight Night headliner.

ESPN 2 hours ago





Tweets about this