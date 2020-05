Recent related videos from verified sources Australia, New Zealand discuss travel bubble



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined Australia's coronavirus cabinet meeting on Tuesday as the neighboring countries discuss a travel bubble between them. Libby Hogan reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago New Zealand PM chats with Her Majesty



New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that she spoke to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II after the country emerged out a strict lockdown that helped contain the spread of the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:51 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern turned away from cafe at coronavirus capacity A cafe refused to seat New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern because if it had, it would have violated the country’s coronavirus social distancing...

FOXNews.com 14 hours ago



No special favors: New Zealand leader turned away from cafe WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s leader found out there are no exceptions when it comes to social distancing after she was initially turned away...

Seattle Times 20 hours ago



