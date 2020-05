Online English classes revive ties severed by war in Syria Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

BEIRUT (AP) — Who got married? Who had a baby? Have we lost anyone? Through crackling internet lines and jumpy connections, a group of Syrian students recently reunited after nearly two years, recreating their English language classes and their small community online from pockets of opposition-held areas. In the age of the coronavirus , schools and […] 👓 View full article

