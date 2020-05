Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police acting on intelligence raided a militant hideout in a wooded area in the country’s east killing four members of an Islamic State-linked group, the country’s counter-terrorism agency said Sunday. In a statement, the agency said the overnight raid was carried out in Bahawalpur, a deeply conservative district in Punjab […] 👓 View full article