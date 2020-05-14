Lockdown extended in T.N. till May 31, public transport to resume in 25 districts

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Speaking in Confined Spaces Can Spread COVID-19, Study Says



Speaking in Confined Spaces Can Spread COVID-19, Study Says The analysis can be found in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America. It says that coronavirus.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:43 Published 2 days ago Watch Live: Grant Shapps Leads Daily Coronavirus Briefing



As government urges people to avoid public transport where possible, transport secretary Grant Shapps leads the daily press briefing. He is expected to be joined by deputy chief scientific adviser.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this