Steve Linick: Democrats probe Trump's firing of inspector general

WorldNews Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Steve Linick: Democrats probe Trump's firing of inspector generalMr Trump sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in which he declared his intention to fire Mr Linick. Under federal law, the Trump administration must give Congress 30 days' notice of its plans to fire an inspector...
Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Dems launch probe of Trump's firing of State Dept. watchdog

Dems launch probe of Trump's firing of State Dept. watchdog 01:25

 Democrats in Congress on Saturday launched an investigation into President Donald Trump's move to oust the State Department's internal watchdog, accusing the president of escalating his fight against any oversight of his administration. Colette Luke has more.

White House Says Mike Pompeo Suggested Firing Steve Linick [Video]

White House Says Mike Pompeo Suggested Firing Steve Linick

President Donald Trump fired the State Department’s inspector general, Steve Linick. The White House said Trump did so at the recommendation of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. According to..

Credit: Wochit
Democrats Launch Investigation Of The Removal Of Inspector General Steve Linick [Video]

Democrats Launch Investigation Of The Removal Of Inspector General Steve Linick

Democrats in Congress launched another investigation against President Donald Trump. They accused Trump of trying to fire the State Department’s internal watchdog because he went against his..

Credit: Wochit Tech

Steve Linick: Trump fires state department inspector general

Steve Linick was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a senior Democrat says.
BBC News

Democrats launch probe of Trump's firing of State Department watchdog

Democrats in Congress on Saturday launched an investigation into President Donald Trump's move to oust the State Department's internal watchdog, accusing the...
Reuters


