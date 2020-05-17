Steve Linick: Democrats probe Trump's firing of inspector general
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () Mr Trump sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in which he declared his intention to fire Mr Linick. Under federal law, the Trump administration must give Congress 30 days' notice of its plans to fire an inspector...
Democrats in Congress on Saturday launched an investigation into President Donald Trump's move to oust the State Department's internal watchdog, accusing the president of escalating his fight against any oversight of his administration. Colette Luke has more.