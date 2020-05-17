Trump's firing of State Department watchdog may be 'unlawful,' Pelosi says
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump's firing of the State Department's top internal watchdog "could be unlawful" if it was intended to retaliate against one of his investigations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday.
Democrats in Congress on Saturday launched an investigation into President Donald Trump's move to oust the State Department's internal watchdog, accusing the president of escalating his fight against any oversight of his administration. Colette Luke has more.
President Donald Trump's firing of the State Department inspector general could be illegal if it was proven to be in retaliation, the top Democrat in Congress... Reuters India Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk •Reuters
