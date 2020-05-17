Global  

Trump's firing of State Department watchdog may be 'unlawful,' Pelosi says

Reuters Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump's firing of the State Department's top internal watchdog "could be unlawful" if it was intended to retaliate against one of his investigations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday.
Dems launch probe of Trump's firing of State Dept. watchdog

Dems launch probe of Trump's firing of State Dept. watchdog

 Democrats in Congress on Saturday launched an investigation into President Donald Trump's move to oust the State Department's internal watchdog, accusing the president of escalating his fight against any oversight of his administration.

