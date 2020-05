You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ director Lynn Shelton dies at 54 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lynn Shelton, an independent filmmaker who directed “Humpday” and “Little Fires Everywhere,” has died. She was 54. Shelton’s...

Seattle Times 21 hours ago



Reese Witherspoon Mourns Death of 'Little Fires Everywhere' Director Lynn Shelton Reese Witherspoon is reacting to the shocking death of director Lynn Shelton. The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram to sharing a touching message remembering...

Just Jared 21 hours ago





Tweets about this