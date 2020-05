Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Five Iranian tankers likely carrying at least $45.5 million worth of gasoline and similar products are now sailing to Venezuela, part of a wider deal between the two U.S.-sanctioned nations amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington. The tankers’ voyage come after Venezuela’s socialist leader Nicolás Maduro already turned […] 👓 View full article