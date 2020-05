Recent related videos from verified sources New York Governor is tested for Covid-19 during live coronavirus press conference



Andrew Cuomo was tested for coronavirus on live TV on Sunday, as he announced all people experiencing flu-like symptoms are now eligible for tests. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 23 minutes ago New York Might Have Avoided Becoming US Epicenter Coronavirus Outbreak



Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images San Francisco Mayor London Breed reportedly shared a copy of the region's shelter-in-place order with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in mid-March, according to a new.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources WATCH: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Gets Tested for Coronavirus During Briefing New York governor *Andrew Cuomo* concluded his latest coronavirus press conference by getting tested for Covid-19 live on TV.

Mediaite 5 hours ago



Doctor on antibody test capabilities and accuracy concerns New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says his state will begin what he calls the "most aggressive" antibody testing program in the country. He says New York can...

CBS News 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this