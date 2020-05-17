Israel swears in unity government after long political crisis
On Sunday, Mr Netanyahu presented his new government in Israel's parliament, the Knesset. "The public wants a unity government, and that's what the public is getting today," he said at the start of the session in Jerusalem. On the issue of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, Mr Netanyahu said: "It's time to apply the Israeli law, and write another glorious chapter in the history of Zionism." His plan falls in line with US President Donald Trump's "vision for peace" between Israel and the Palestinians, which...