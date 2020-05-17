Global  

Canadian Snowbirds acrobatic jet crashes in residential area

BBC News Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
The Snowbirds jet was on a mission to boost the morale of Canadians fighting the spread of Covid-19.
Credit: Pelmorex Media - Published
News video: Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet crashes in Kamloops, B.C.

Canadian Forces Snowbirds jet crashes in Kamloops, B.C. 01:07

 A Canadian Armed Forces Snowbird jet crashed in Kamloops, British Columbia on May 17. The plane reportedly hit a house and the pilot was able to eject before the jet crashed in the residential area.

