Recent related videos from verified sources Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan donate to Afridi's foundation, slammed on Twitter | Oneindia News



Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have faced the brunt of Indian Twitter users' fury after they backed former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's foundation in its fight against the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:14 Published on April 2, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources 'Shahid Afridi should stay in his limits,' says Harbhajan Singh for his controversial Kashmir remarks Shahid Afridi's remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has not gone well.

DNA 18 hours ago



Bhajji, Yuvi regret to help Afridi's foundation An angry Harbhajan Singh called Shahid Afridi unworthy of his friendship, while Yuvraj Singh regretted his call for assistance to the Pakistani player's charity,...

IndiaTimes 13 hours ago



