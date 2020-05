Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

HONG KONG (AP) — Clashes broke out in Hong Kong's legislature Monday for a second time this month as a pro-Beijing lawmaker was elected as chair of a key committee that scrutinizes bills, ending a prolonged struggle for control with the pro-democracy camp. The legislature's House Committee, which vets bills and decides when to present