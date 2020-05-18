'Aasmaan': Kangana Ranaut pens down heartfelt poem about love & life amid coronavirus lockdown

Chubbych!ks Kangana Ranaut pens a poem ‘Aasmaan’ during lockdown. Kangana Ranaut is spending lockdown with her family in Manali… https://t.co/ODyDaDVWq5 2 minutes ago . Kangana Ranaut pens a poem ‘Aasmaan’ during lockdown She has been enjoying quality time with her parents.… https://t.co/cRyVcMsykc 2 minutes ago Alia fan Kangana Ranaut pens a poem ‘Aasmaan’ during lockdown. Kangana Ranaut is spending lockdown with her family in Manali… https://t.co/0w6DpA545J 2 minutes ago चिट्ठी 🎎 Kangana Ranaut pens a poem ‘Aasmaan’ during lockdown. Kangana Ranaut is spending lockdown with her family in Manali… https://t.co/CL0WwHu2rV 2 minutes ago रुद्राणी Kangana Ranaut pens a poem ‘Aasmaan’ during lockdown. Kangana Ranaut is spending lockdown with her family in Manali… https://t.co/Aq2qgBehom 2 minutes ago Bulbul Kangana Ranaut pens a poem ‘Aasmaan’ during lockdown. Kangana Ranaut is spending lockdown with her family in Manali… https://t.co/qDrHGfL1MR 4 minutes ago IndiaTV ShowBiz #KanganaRanaut pens and directs poem titled #Aasmaan @KanganaTeam https://t.co/7fgYzjJjtb 5 minutes ago आत्मनिर्भर Chhote Kangana Ranaut pens a poem ‘Aasmaan’ during lockdown. Kangana Ranaut is spending lockdown with her family in Manali… https://t.co/TPhkZauQYw 5 minutes ago