BSEB Class 10 result: Bihar Board Matric results to be declared this week at onlinebseb.in, check details here

DNA Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
The BSEB Matric result 2020 result will be released by the board on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and would be made available on onlinebseb.in as well.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: UP Board copies being checked with proper social distancing guidelines

UP Board copies being checked with proper social distancing guidelines 02:27

 Teachers returned to the centres to continued checking copies in Gorakhpur as UP Board class 10th and 12th results are to be announced in June. Social distancing measures were followed strictly during the process. Administration also provided teachers with masks, gloves and sanitizers.

Watch: Bihar 10th result 2020 declared by BSEB, 80.59% pass [Video]

Watch: Bihar 10th result 2020 declared by BSEB, 80.59% pass

The Class 10th or matric exam 2020 result of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) was announced on Tuesday in which 80.59% of students have passed. This year 14,94,071 candidates appeared in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:50Published
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 - मधुबनी के विकास कुमार को मैट्रिक की प [Video]

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 - मधुबनी के विकास कुमार को मैट्रिक की प

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 - मधुबनी के विकास कुमार को मैट्रिक की परीक्षा में बिहार में सातवां..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:39Published

