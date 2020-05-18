BSEB Class 10 result: Bihar Board Matric results to be declared this week at onlinebseb.in, check details here

Teachers returned to the centres to continued checking copies in Gorakhpur as UP Board class 10th and 12th results are to be announced in June. Social distancing measures were followed strictly during the process. Administration also provided teachers with masks, gloves and sanitizers.
The Class 10th or matric exam 2020 result of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) was announced on Tuesday in which 80.59% of students have passed. This year 14,94,071 candidates appeared in the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:50Published