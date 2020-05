Looking back at a dark, eerily quiet day for a Yakima sportswriter — when Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980 Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

The eruption on May 18, 1980 remains one of those indelible events in my life, right up there with JFK’s assassination in 1963, the Moon landing in 1969 and the terrorist attacks in 2001. Or, for that matter, the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. 👓 View full article

