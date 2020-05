Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer player who threatened to quit his team rather than risk being infected by the coronavirus returned to training on Monday. Cádiz defender Fali Giménez rejoined his teammates at the second-division club a month after saying he wouldn’t play again unless there was a vaccine for COVID-19 or if he […] 👓 View full article