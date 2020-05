PatriciaWickham RT @abc7breaking: The University of Kentucky has fired its entire cheerleading coaching staff after an investigation into alleged inappropr… 2 minutes ago Nuclearsnowangels Today in, “well that’s pretty fucked;” this! “KENTUCKY FIRES ENTIRE CHEERLEADING COACHING STAFF OVER NUDE HAZING ALLEGATIONS” 6 minutes ago Brooke RT @CheerFessions1: Breaking: University of Kentucky Cheer fires cheer staff for lack of oversight after a 3 month investigation that featu… 7 minutes ago Tom Laq RT @cnnbrk: The University of Kentucky fires its entire cheerleading coaching staff after an investigation into alleged inappropriate condu… 17 minutes ago Kingshark Sports NCAA: Kentucky fires cheerleading staff for 'lack of oversight' ... https://t.co/tDOmuq03rz 18 minutes ago kee woody nudity CHEERLEADER SHOW PICTURES DAMN https://t.co/jqgwc5dLB6 via @YahooSports 23 minutes ago KVIA ABC-7 News The University of Kentucky has fired its entire cheerleading coaching staff after an investigation into alleged ina… https://t.co/aWqpm2aKw7 27 minutes ago David Shuster Kentucky fires entire cheerleading coaching staff, cites hazing, public nudity, alcohol abuse. Paging @michaeleaves https://t.co/sZUiN2GcII 41 minutes ago