‘DC’s Stargirl’ pays tribute to its creator’s late sister Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Geoff Johns, the former president and chief creative officer of DC Entertainment, considered his sister akin to a superhero, but instead of otherworldly strength or special powers, her special gift involved her generous heart and sense of adventure. “She always wanted to help people. She was very positive. She walked in […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this chicagodemoreel ‘DC’s Stargirl’ pays tribute to its creator’s late sister https://t.co/0Xl7LLREHY https://t.co/7VHjdwgGn1 52 minutes ago Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News ‘DC’s Stargirl’ pays tribute to its creator’s late sister https://t.co/B7CNIBy7OP 3 hours ago