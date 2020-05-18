Global  

Bharti Airtel reports fourth quarter loss of 52.37 billion rupees

Reuters India Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a loss for the fourth quarter on Monday, as it set aside 56.42 billion Indian rupees ($744.90 million) for one time spectrum charges.
