Bharti Airtel reports fourth quarter loss of 52.37 billion rupees
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a loss for the fourth quarter on Monday, as it set aside 56.42 billion Indian rupees ($744.90 million) for one time spectrum charges.
