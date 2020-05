Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ken Osmond, who played the two-faced teenage scoundrel Eddie Haskell on TV’s “Leave It to Beaver,” died Monday, his family said. Osmond died in Los Angeles at age 76. No indication of the cause was given. “He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father,” son Eric Osmond said in a statement. […] 👓 View full article