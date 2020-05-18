Exclusive: CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas
Monday, 18 May 2020 () The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans a nationwide study of up to 325,000 people to track how the new coronavirus is spreading across the country into next year and beyond, a CDC spokeswoman and researchers conducting the effort told Reuters.
The U.S.CDC is planning a nationwide study of up to 325,000 people to track how the new coronavirus is spreading.
According to a CDC spokeswoman, the study is expected to launch in June or July,.
Researchers will test samples from blood donors in 25 metropolitan areas for antibodies.
Antibodies...