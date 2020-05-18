Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Exclusive: CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas

Reuters Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plans a nationwide study of up to 325,000 people to track how the new coronavirus is spreading across the country into next year and beyond, a CDC spokeswoman and researchers conducting the effort told Reuters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: CDC To Conduct COVID-19 Antibody Study

CDC To Conduct COVID-19 Antibody Study 00:37

 The U.S.CDC is planning a nationwide study of up to 325,000 people to track how the new coronavirus is spreading. According to a CDC spokeswoman, the study is expected to launch in June or July,. Researchers will test samples from blood donors in 25 metropolitan areas for antibodies. Antibodies...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Majority of Georgia's COVID-19 Patients Last Month Were Black, Study Says [Video]

Majority of Georgia's COVID-19 Patients Last Month Were Black, Study Says

Majority of Georgia's COVID-19 Patients Last Month Were Black, Study Says The study, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was released on Wednesday. It found that more..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dhovekamp42

`((,(Dieter 'Hovekamp))) RT @Reuters: Exclusive: The U.S. CDC plans a nationwide study of up to 325,000 people to track how the coronavirus is spreading across the… 11 minutes ago

real_Stephanie

Stephanie🌟🌟🌟🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @Reuters: The CDC plans a U.S.-wide study of up to 325,000 people to track how the new coronavirus is spreading across the country into… 14 minutes ago

j4ckcullen

Jack Cullen Exclusive: CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas https://t.co/pFfrkkWU17 https://t.co/5bdr6Q9oi5 40 minutes ago

BTCoinXXX

BTCValexxx Exclusive: CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas - Yahoo News https://t.co/NKZKFYQStO https://t.co/KjV55zojRN 59 minutes ago

OnFire136

I'm On Fire Exclusive: CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas - Yahoo News https://t.co/8Q7lEbIGxs 59 minutes ago

jacquelinem0s14

Jacqueline Mosia Exclusive: CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas https://t.co/cRXPYF6052 https://t.co/6Df1Tju9WQ 1 hour ago

scannell

Bill Scannell Five months late and with a body count of ninety thousand and climbing, 🇺🇸 is to start a nationwide COVID-19 study: https://t.co/luCVsBavzW 1 hour ago

StCloudMinnesot

St Cloud Minnesota Exclusive: CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas - Yahoo News: Exclusive: CDC plans s… https://t.co/tGDytjlnPw 2 hours ago