'Extremely severe' cyclonic storm Amphan forces evacuations in India, Bangladesh

Credit: ANI - Published 3 days ago Amphan likely to make landfall on May 20 as very severe storm: IMD Bhubaneswar 02:20 While speaking to media on May 17, the Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas spoke on Cyclone Amphan. He said, "Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon or evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm."