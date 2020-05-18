Global  

'Extremely severe' cyclonic storm Amphan forces evacuations in India, Bangladesh

The Age Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Tropical Cyclone Amphan underwent a period of rapid intensification, jumping from Category 1 storm to Category 5 monster in just 24 hours.
 While speaking to media on May 17, the Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas spoke on Cyclone Amphan. He said, "Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon or evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm."

Cyclone alert for Bengal, Odisha as 'Amphan' intensifies

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a cyclone alert for West Bengal and north Odisha coasts as an extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan'...
Amphan turns Super Cyclone, PM Modi reviews response preparedness

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm 'AMPHAN' has intensified further into a Super Cyclonic Storm, IMD said.
