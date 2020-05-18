'Extremely severe' cyclonic storm Amphan forces evacuations in India, Bangladesh

While speaking to media on May 17, the Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas spoke on Cyclone Amphan. He said, "Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall in between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon or evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm."
An Air India Express special flight from Abu Dhabi touched down at Cochin International Airport, with 173 passengers and two infants on Monday night under the Vande Bharat Mission. Forty-one teams of..
West Bengal and Odisha are braced for the cyclonic storm Amphan on May 20th. This twin trouble comes at a time states are already dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. The storm is expected to cause..
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a cyclone alert for West Bengal and north Odisha coasts as an extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan'... Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News •IndiaTimes