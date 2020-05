Nalanda Library Ken Osmond death: Leave It to Beaver star dies aged 76 https://t.co/9ZOL5lx8H8 independent naladalibrary 5 minutes ago Brad Williams RT @cleveland19news: ‘Leave it to Beaver’ star Ken Osmond dies at age 76, report says https://t.co/gyiVNHAvff 6 minutes ago Luis Venzor RT @Variety: "Leave It to Beaver" star Jerry Mathers on the death of his co-star Ken Osmond: "I have always said that he was the best actor… 6 minutes ago Paul B. Brightly ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Ken Osmond Dead at Age 76 https://t.co/fo5mIGHXlK 14 minutes ago Scott Schwebke Ken Osmond, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Who Played Eddie Haskell, Dies at 76 https://t.co/Okpca8KYpK via @variety 16 minutes ago Social Brief Info Ken Osmond, ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Who Played Eddie Haskell, Dies at 76 - Variety https://t.co/Vqb8t3wOCm 19 minutes ago Frank Innone Leave It to Beaver star Ken Osmond, who played Eddie Haskell, dies at 76 https://t.co/xo5YZAylQq https://t.co/TKxjacWoPi 19 minutes ago Kate Haze RT @youlivethrice: "Leave It to Beaver" Star Ken Osmond Dead at Age 76 https://t.co/ZTE80Oywqe 19 minutes ago