Indiana court sidesteps ruling on suspended attorney general

Seattle Times Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court sidestepped giving its opinion Monday on whether the state attorney general can remain in office even while serving a 30-day law license suspension for groping a state legislator and three other women. The lack of court action leaves in legal limbo the question of whether Republican Attorney General […]
