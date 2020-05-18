Global  

NFL expands Rooney Rule requirements on interviews, per report

Monday, 18 May 2020
Ahead of its league meeting on Tuesday, the NFL is expanding the interview requirements teams must fulfill on the Rooney Rule.
 Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy is one of the minority coordinators who has yet to land a head coaching job despite the Rooney Rule.

