NFL expands Rooney Rule requirements on interviews, per report
Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Ahead of its league meeting on Tuesday, the NFL is expanding the interview requirements teams must fulfill on the Rooney Rule.
Credit: 41 Action News - Published
Changes coming to NFL's Rooney Rule 00:24
Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy is one of the minority coordinators who has yet to land a head coaching job despite the Rooney Rule.
