Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A team of military investigators arrived in British Columbia on Monday to begin searching for answers into a deadly Snowbirds jet crash, which the aerobatic team’s commander described as a confluence of “worst-case scenarios, and it became our absolute worst nightmare.” The eight-member flight investigation team was deployed from Ottawa […] 👓 View full article