Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wendy Williams is taking a break from her daytime talk show to receive treatment for a previously announced health condition. Williams has has been experiencing fatigue because of symptoms from Graves’ disease, a spokesperson for “The Wendy Williams Show” said Monday. As a precautionary measure, the spokesperson said, Williams is taking […] 👓 View full article