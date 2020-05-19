Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What to Know About the Malaria Drug Trump Is Using

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Here are the facts on hydroxychloroquine, which the president has promoted to fight Covid-19 despite warnings from the F.D.A. that it can cause heart problems.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine 01:19

 U.S. President Donald Trump, who is tested regularly for the coronavirus, said on Monday he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to hedge against the novel virus, as medical experts continue to caution against its use. Gavino Garay has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus [Video]

Trump taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus

Donald Trump has said he is taking a malaria drug to protect against coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for Covid-19 in a hospital or research..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Trump Takes Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Getting COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Takes Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Getting COVID-19

President Donald Trump announces he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative medicine. Despite medical warnings from the FDA to not use the drug against the coronavirus, Trump is using it. He..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

US Begins Trial of Malaria Drug Promoted by Trump to Treat COVID-19


RIA Nov.

Trump taking malaria drug in case he gets virus

Donald Trump says he's taking a malaria drug in case he gets the new coronavirus, even though the drug is unproven for fighting COVID-19. Trump says he been...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this