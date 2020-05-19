What to Know About the Malaria Drug Trump Is Using
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 (
1 hour ago)
Here are the facts on hydroxychloroquine, which the president has promoted to fight Covid-19 despite warnings from the F.D.A. that it can cause heart problems.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
58 minutes ago
U.S. President Donald Trump, who is tested regularly for the coronavirus, said on Monday he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to hedge against the novel virus, as medical experts continue to caution against its use. Gavino Garay has more. Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine 01:19
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Trump taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus Donald Trump has said he is taking a malaria drug to protect against coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for Covid-19 in a hospital or research.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 2 hours ago
Trump Takes Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Getting COVID-19 President Donald Trump announces he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative medicine. Despite medical warnings from the FDA to not use the drug against the coronavirus, Trump is using it. He.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this