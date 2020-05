You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wheelchair-bound man with ALS given tour of home with nephew's drone



A wheelchair-bound man was taken on a tour of his own home via the goggles connected to a first-person view (FPV) drone controlled by his nephew. Footage captured in Provo, Utah on April 17 shows.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:54 Published on April 22, 2020 Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Hollywood Therapist Amie Harwick



An ex-boyfriend accused of killing marriage and sex therapist Amie Harwick at her Hollywood Hills home plead not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:27 Published on April 17, 2020

Tweets about this