|
'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played Tyler Crowley, found dead in Las Vegas at 30
|
|
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg confirmed to USA TODAY Monday that Gregory Tyree Boyce was pronounced dead in a Las Vegas residence on May 13.
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
1 dead, 1 injured in Canadian jet crash
A jet crashes into a Canadian neighborhood killing one person and injuring another. The jet can be seen in the video, rolling in the air before plunging to the ground.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:35Published
COVID-19 in Clark County | May 14
There are 7 new deaths from COVID-19 in Clark County. So far more than 282 deaths and more than 5,000 cases have been recorded in Clark County.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this