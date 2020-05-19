Global  

'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played Tyler Crowley, found dead in Las Vegas at 30

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg confirmed to USA TODAY Monday that  Gregory Tyree Boyce was pronounced dead in a Las Vegas residence on May 13.
