Recent related videos from verified sources 'Difficult to sustain without money', say Maharashtra auto drivers enroute to native places



India's lockdown has made it difficult for auto drivers to meet their ends. Group of auto drivers from Maharashtra decided to leave the state due to lack of work. An auto driver said, "I'm without work.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:19 Published 4 days ago Hit by lockdown, stranded migrant workers in Bengaluru find trouble paying for bus tickets



Stranded migrants workers in Bengaluru are facing another hardship after getting permission to return back to their hometown. Migrant workers said they don't have enough money to buy even a bus ticket.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Alert train driver averts accident near Pune, saves 20 migrants’ lives An alert loco driver of a goods train saved the lives of at least 20 migrant workers by applying the emergency brakes and halting the train just 100 metres away...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this