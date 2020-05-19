Coronavirus latest: Trump says he takes anti-malaria drug for COVID-19
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () Despite warnings from health agencies and experts, US President Donald Trump said he was taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest.
