Coronavirus latest: Trump says he takes anti-malaria drug for COVID-19 

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Despite warnings from health agencies and experts, US President Donald Trump said he was taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest. 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus

Trump taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus 00:46

 Donald Trump has said he is taking a malaria drug to protect against coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for Covid-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects. The president told reporters he has been taking...

President Trump Says He's Taking Controversial Drug To Ward Off Coronavirus [Video]

President Trump Says He's Taking Controversial Drug To Ward Off Coronavirus

The president said he got the idea after consulting with a New York doctor. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published
Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine [Video]

Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is tested regularly for the coronavirus, said on Monday he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to hedge against the novel virus, as medical experts continue..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

Nancy Pelosi digs at Trump, calls president 'morbidly obese'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., took a shot at President Trump's weight amid the revelation that he has been taking the anti-malaria drug...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Coronavirus latest: Trump dismisses concern over virus spreading in the White House

The White House has instructed staff to begin wearing masks after two senior aides contracted the virus. President Trump said he wasn't worried about it and that...
Deutsche Welle

