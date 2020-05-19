|
'Scarface' actor Geno Silva who played silent assassin 'The Skull' dies at 72
|
|
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Geno Silva is fondly remembered for playing the silent assassin The Skull in Scarface.
|
Recent related news from verified sources
Geno Silva, ‘Scarface’ Actor, Dies at 72Geno Silva, an actor best known for playing the silent assassin that took down Tony Montana in 1983’s “Scarface,” has died. He was 72.
The actor died in...
The Wrap
'Scarface' Actor Geno Silva Dead at 72Geno Silva, the "Scarface" actor who performed one of the greatest hits in a hit movie ... has died from complications related to dementia. His "Scarface" role,...
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this