'Scarface' actor Geno Silva who played silent assassin 'The Skull' dies at 72

JGreen Images RT @THR: Actor Geno Silva, best known for his role as The Skull, the assassin who kills Tony Montana in 'Scarface,' has died at 72 https://… 4 minutes ago DNA #Scarface actor #GenoSilva who played silent assassin #TheSkull dies at 72 https://t.co/MMtMMamiub 21 minutes ago Tonestarr Studio Geno Silva, ‘Scarface’ Actor, Dies at 72 https://t.co/s6rNtIwnic 51 minutes ago Nick Varga Geno Silva, ‘Scarface’ Actor, Dies at 72 https://t.co/NRBg423E9k via @YahooEnt 1 hour ago Anthony Bazzo Geno Silva, ‘Scarface’ Actor, Dies at 72 https://t.co/QGRVVok9ta 2 hours ago Johnny Arriaga RT @southtacoma: RIP, one of best scenes ever Scarface' actor Geno Silva dies at 72 https://t.co/pqkAIF7T3H https://t.co/uGmnnAajid 2 hours ago Movie Heaven Geno Silva Dies, Scarface Actor Was 72 https://t.co/Qn8CpyiZqV 2 hours ago ryry Geno Silva Dies, Scarface Actor Was 72 https://t.co/O4c3sSfHGM very sad new's R.I.P. 3 hours ago