What to Know About the Malaria Drug Trump Is Using to Prevent Covid-19

Seattle Times Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that he had been taking an anti-malaria drug as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, the same medicine that he has been promoting for two months with scant evidence of its efficacy and despite several warnings of dangerous side effects. The drug, hydroxychloroquine, has been invoked by Trump repeatedly […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine 01:19

 U.S. President Donald Trump, who is tested regularly for the coronavirus, said on Monday he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to hedge against the novel virus, as medical experts continue to caution against its use. Gavino Garay has more.

Trump taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus [Video]

Trump taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus

Donald Trump has said he is taking a malaria drug to protect against coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for Covid-19 in a hospital or research..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Trump Takes Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Getting COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Takes Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Getting COVID-19

President Donald Trump announces he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative medicine. Despite medical warnings from the FDA to not use the drug against the coronavirus, Trump is using it. He..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump says he’s taking malaria drug in case he gets virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he is taking a malaria drug to lessen symptoms should he get the new coronavirus, even though the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comCTV NewsBelfast TelegraphJapan TodaySBSReutersReuters IndiaCBS NewsCBC.ca

NIH to study malaria drug championed by President Trump against COVID-19

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Thursday it began a study to evaluate the combination of antibiotic azithromycin and malaria drug...
Reuters

