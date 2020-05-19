J.s What to Know About the Malaria Drug Trump Is Using https://t.co/sc08M38vMh 7 minutes ago Nitin Varade What to Know About the Malaria Drug Trump Is Using https://t.co/ZX4mdL0qZd By BY DENISE GRADY, KATIE THOMAS, PATRI… https://t.co/W87SvND6s4 11 minutes ago Norly Grace Mercado RT @lupus_news: What to Know About the Malaria Drug Trump Is Using to Prevent Covid-19 https://t.co/sypzfynfPi 12 minutes ago Mayya Khan What to Know About the Malaria Drug Trump Is Using https://t.co/gFfYpjgewJ 13 minutes ago countrygurl586 RT @kathygriffin: @atrupar Haha! It’s not a drug you can even take once a day. It’s a shot u get, primarily for malaria. U get the shot bef… 13 minutes ago Lupus News What to Know About the Malaria Drug Trump Is Using to Prevent Covid-19 https://t.co/sypzfynfPi 14 minutes ago Tamal Chanda What to Know About the Malaria Drug Trump Is Using https://t.co/WY7knwPpPN 19 minutes ago Vivek What to Know About the Malaria Drug Trump Is Using https://t.co/h85RW09DDq 26 minutes ago