What to Know About the Malaria Drug Trump Is Using to Prevent Covid-19
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that he had been taking an anti-malaria drug as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, the same medicine that he has been promoting for two months with scant evidence of its efficacy and despite several warnings of dangerous side effects. The drug, hydroxychloroquine, has been invoked by Trump repeatedly […]
