We are living in a failed state now... RT @MarkMyWordsNews: This is a BBC news story about unemployment increasing by 856,000 in April. Yet when the link is shared it reads ‘UK u… 4 minutes ago

michael cox @SenRickScott @realDonaldTrump @WHO Until fl increases unemployment benefits from your massive incompetence I think… https://t.co/Zit6wWLUWS 10 minutes ago

James Arthur RT @mscroggs: Breaking news: UK unemployment increases by 50,000±76,000 (so is somewhere between an increase of 116,000 and a decrease of 1… 10 minutes ago

Susan Williams RT @robosborneitv: BA, Virgin, JCB, SSE - job losses are mounting and we’re only at the start of the economic fall out of this virus. htt… 12 minutes ago

Mariner Man RT @LukeJohnsonRCP: The major job losses in U.K. will happen when furlough winds down. Expect significant increases in unemployment from Ju… 18 minutes ago

Herbert Reed UK unemployment increases by 50,000 , more details : https://t.co/1H2JQQ6T1m 20 minutes ago

PoliticsIsABluntIstrument Expect Massive increases in: Unemployment Homelessness Food-banks Suicides Abject Poverty Stricter Policing Public… https://t.co/M9K3wgHLJm 21 minutes ago