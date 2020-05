Tim Geers @LiamDaly4 Mate just click on the preview and look at the best bet 😂 Would save you a lot of time. Race 5 Archanna 23 minutes ago Steve Petshower La Teste De Buch Racecourse Race 6 Tips Preview PRIX NELCIUS 2020 ... https://t.co/r43mDMx177 via @YouTube 35 minutes ago SMH Sport They’re going around at headquarters @royalrandwick today and we’ve got all you need to find a winner https://t.co/nMk97i9wa9 2 hours ago noel cole RT @racing_nsw: No changes to the tips after scratchings for Kensington, check out the preview if you missed it. 👇 ☀️Fine 🏟️Soft 6 ⏰race 1… 3 hours ago Value Punting Previews for Ballarat have been sent out this morning to all that liked last nights post. There is still time to li… https://t.co/Qzfab1lIl3 3 hours ago Racing NSW No changes to the tips after scratchings for Kensington, check out the preview if you missed it. 👇 ☀️Fine 🏟️Soft 6… https://t.co/tTPLhpb56N 4 hours ago Emmanuel RT @TWEnclosurePod: 🎙️ DAY FOUR PREVIEW 🎙️ 🏇 It's Gold Cup day and we have tips for EVERY race from Emma Spencer, Carl Llewellyn & Alan Mc… 7 hours ago Before You Bet Victorian racing heads to Ballarat tomorrow for an eight-race card and @TrentC_Racing is back in the hot seat to pr… https://t.co/0eVtxc9Az6 18 hours ago