You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Christmas trees and freezers on list of levy-free products in new tariff regime Products set to be tariff-free under the Government’s new post-Brexit tariff regime include:

Belfast Telegraph 5 hours ago



UK government prepares new 10% tariff for car imports The UK government is preparing a new set of import tariffs which would include a 10% tariff applying to all imported new cars when the UK's Brexit transition...

Just-Auto 1 hour ago





Tweets about this