Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and girlfriend Natalie Adepoju found dead

Recent related videos from verified sources TMZ: Twilight star found dead



TMZ: Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and girlfriend found dead in Las Vegas apartment.

Recent related news from verified sources 'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce dead at 30 Gregory Tyree Boyce, an actor known for appearing in "Twilight," has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 30.

FOXNews.com



'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played Tyler Crowley, found dead in Las Vegas at 30 Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg confirmed to USA TODAY Monday that Gregory Tyree Boyce was pronounced dead in a Las Vegas residence on May 13.

USATODAY.com





