Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and girlfriend Natalie Adepoju found dead

BBC News Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Gregory Tyree Boyce played Tyler, who almost crushed Bella in the first Twilight film in 2008.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: TMZ: 'Twilight' star found dead in Las Vegas

TMZ: 'Twilight' star found dead in Las Vegas 00:18

 Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead in Las Vegas. This is according to TMZ - Boyce's mother confirming the news on social media.

'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce dead at 30

Gregory Tyree Boyce, an actor known for appearing in "Twilight," has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 30. 
FOXNews.com

'Twilight' actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played Tyler Crowley, found dead in Las Vegas at 30

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg confirmed to USA TODAY Monday that  Gregory Tyree Boyce was pronounced dead in a Las Vegas residence on May 13.
USATODAY.com


