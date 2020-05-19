|
Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and girlfriend Natalie Adepoju found dead
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Gregory Tyree Boyce played Tyler, who almost crushed Bella in the first Twilight film in 2008.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
TMZ: 'Twilight' star found dead in Las Vegas 00:18
Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead in Las Vegas. This is according to TMZ - Boyce's mother confirming the news on social media.
