D.K. Shivakumar’s swearing-in on June 7 Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Seven-time MLA and former Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who has been appointed as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, will take cha 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this