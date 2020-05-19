UK tells the EU to budge on free trade deal: Gove says
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () The United Kingdom wants a Brexit free trade deal but there are significant differences with the European Union because it does not seem to understand that it is negotiating with a sovereign state, senior British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.
British government minister Michael Gove has said there is still a post-Brexit trade deal to be done with the European Union despite both sides giving downbeat assessments on the latest round o talks. David Doyle reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Nick Shenken As UK publishes its proposed #freetrade agreement, opinion still divided on whether UK is seeking more than reflec… https://t.co/yfNqnoAnYN 1 week ago