UK tells the EU to budge on free trade deal: Gove says

Reuters Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
The United Kingdom wants a Brexit free trade deal but there are significant differences with the European Union because it does not seem to understand that it is negotiating with a sovereign state, senior British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Big, philosophical difference' in Brexit talks - UK minister

'Big, philosophical difference' in Brexit talks - UK minister 01:17

 British government minister Michael Gove has said there is still a post-Brexit trade deal to be done with the European Union despite both sides giving downbeat assessments on the latest round o talks. David Doyle reports.

