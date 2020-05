Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — U.K.-based budget airline easyJet said Tuesday that “highly sophisticated” hackers accessed the email addresses and travel details of approximately 9 million customers. It also said that following a “forensic” investigation, it found that the credit card details of only 2,208 people were accessed and that those affected have already been contacted. It […] 👓 View full article